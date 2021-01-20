Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista foundation treasurer Stu Sorensen, left, stands by while president Charlie Teal talks about the foundation's involvement with Bella Vista trails. POA recreation director Joan Glubczynski, background, also listens along with foundation associate Bill Long, board member Katy Henkel and mayor Peter Christie.

Members of the Bella Vista Foundation board of directors, POA recreation staff and Mayor Peter Christie met last week to commemorate a series of new benches near Bella Vista trails funded by an anonymous donor.

Foundation president Charlie Teal said that the anonymous donation will cover 16 trail benches, of which four are currently built.

While these benches typically include a plaque honoring the donor, he explained, each of them covered by the anonymous donor will feature a plaque with the words "Live Your Dream," a phrase chosen by the donor.

According to an order form from the foundation, each bench costs $1,250 to install.

The foundation has been involved with Bella Vista trails since 2014, he said, when it worked with the Walton Family Foundation to hire Alta Planning & Design to help generate a master trails plan, Teal said.

Since then, the foundation started soliciting funds for trail fixtures, particularly benches, he explained, and by 2019 had gathered enough funds to cover 22 trail benches.