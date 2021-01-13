Bella Vista Baptist Church

Bella Vista Baptist church continues to hold worship in the Grace Hall Worship Center at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is also broadcast in the east parking lot. Children's ministry is available during the 8:30 a.m. worship.

Sunday School returns each Sunday in a modified form at 9:45 a.m. Senior Adult Classes will meet in the Chapel, an adult class will meet in Grace Hall Worship Center, Radiant Rubies Ladies class will meet in their regular classroom, Teens will meet in the Youth Room, Children will meet in Fellowship Hall, and Nursery and Preschool will meet in their usual area. All regular entrances will be open.

The church continues to follow distancing guidelines for seating in the worship center and classrooms and attendees are asked to wear a face-covering as they enter and exit the facility.

The morning worship video is posted at bvbaptist.com and on the church's Facebook page Sunday evening.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

UUBC meets via Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, when Gladys Tiffany, director, OMNI Center for Peace, Justice & Ecology, will speak about communicating with those who are different from us, have different opinions than ours. Information and Zoom links are on UUBC's website and Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR or Meet-Up www.meetup.com/Unitarian-Universalists-of-Benton-Co.

Bella Vista Community Church

Worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Social distancing guidelines are in place. Visit bvcc.net for more info about BVCC's services, video sermons and daily devotionals to stay connected from home.

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or on YouTube under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

"Exploding Abundance" will be the theme of the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, Jan. 10, by the Rev. Elise Cowan on Facebook. Larry Owensby presents Daily Word and a meditation at 7 p.m. each night on Facebook. These can be viewed at a later time.

The Little Food Pantry stands in front of the Unity Church at 2200 SE J Street, Bentonville. Please take from or donate to the pantry.

The Wednesday book club that is studying "The New Jim Crow, Mass Incarceration In the Time of Color Blindness" will continue through February. Contact the Rev. Cowan for Zoom numbers.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, contact [email protected] or 479-721-2752.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship services are at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School for children and adults is at 9:45 a.m. The worship service can be seen at www.bvlutheran.com. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon and operates as a drive-through. Masks should be worn.

Village Bible Church

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating has been arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

First United Methodist Church Bella Vista

Due to covid-19, FUMCBV is worshipping online only at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings at fumcbellavista.com/livestream or its Facebook page.