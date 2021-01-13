The Bella Vista Planning Commission unanimously approved a lot split during its Monday, Jan. 11, regular meeting.
Senior planner Derek Linn explained the 3.6-acre parcel in question, located on Miller Church Road, is in the city's planning area but not in the city limits.
The request was to split the lot into a 2.95-acre and .67-acre parcel.
Because the property is in the county, there are no zoning requirements to meet, though the lots will be required to dedicate standard easements, he explained.
City staff recommended approval, he said.
"Staff is finding this meets the standard requirements," Linn said.
The applicant, Don Miller, said he was eager to get everything lined up because he intended to build a home on the property.
