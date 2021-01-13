Saturday Bocce Ball
Winners Jan. 2 were: Red Team (2-0) -- Chuck Hurl, Marj Shafer, Sam Brehm and Marie Ryan. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Bill Armstrong and Bill Dieleman.
