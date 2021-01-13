The 2021 annual meeting for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter Inc. will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club, Board Meeting Room, 98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, for the transaction of all Bella Vista Animal Shelter business as may properly come before the meeting. The public and all members are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Applications for board member positions are available at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. The application deadline is Jan. 20. For more information, contact Deidre Knight-Matney, executive director at 479-278-2510 or at [email protected]