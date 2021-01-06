Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Eunice Heideman, left, stands in line with Cheryl Randy to donate blood during the Monday, Dec. 28 battle of the badges blood drive at the Bella Vista police and fire station.

The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive outside the city's police, fire and city hall complex last Monday, Dec. 28, which saw 22 donors bringing a total of 19 units of blood.

Cassady Watkins, a spokesperson for the organization, said that this is a fairly low turnout compared to last year, which drew 36 units, largely because the drive was unable to use the fire department's training room.

Donors instead used a bus, dubbed the bloodmobile, to give -- but with covid-19 restrictions, these units have extremely limited occupancy, Watkins explained.

"It just slows the process down," she said.

One donor, Eunice Heideman, said she's been donating regularly and plans to keep going, even if there's occasionally a line.

"I donate every two months," she said.

On the bright side, Watkins said, blood drives are still doing well in the area, particularly when there is an adequate space to host it.

"We have plenty of donors, we just need places to host the blood drives," she said.

It's a good way to get people out of the house and workers are following CDC and FDA guidelines to ensure these drives are safe, she explained.

Another drive is scheduled in Bella Vista on Jan. 12 at the New Life Christian Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Watkins added.