Even though Cooper Communities advertised Bella Vista Village as a retirement/recreation community when they first developed it, there was never an age restriction put in place. Some older residents actually left when they saw the demographics changing as more young families began moving here, but the fact is that children lived here all along.

For example, 50 years ago, the January 1971 issue of the monthly "Village Vista" reported that 100 Bella Vista children visited with Santa when he was at Lake Bella Vista in the middle of December. It was the annual Employees Christmas party, so it's likely that all of those children were members of Cooper employee families. The article stated, "Ershel Curtis, Village salesman, was song leader and master of ceremonies for the party, held above the Hill 'n Dale, with Dolleye Oelsen and Barbara Curtis providing the music. Santa was transported to the party by the Bella Vista Fire and Security department fire truck. Children were given presents by Santa Claus and served hot chocolate and cookies."

Starting in the 1990s, an increasing number of young families moved to Bella Vista after Walmart vendors began hiring more local employees, and the child population increased to the point that a local elementary school was needed. Cooper donated the land where the old Stables barn stood near Lake Bella Vista. The barn was torn down in 2006, and Cooper Elementary School for kindergarten through fourth grade was opened in the fall of 2007 as part of the Bentonville School District (with a 'Bronco' as mascot to recognize the history of that farm). Young children in the eastern part of Bella Vista attend school there and then transfer to a Bentonville school to finish their education. The western part of Bella Vista is in the Gravette School District with children in all grades there traveling to schools in Gravette.

Lucas is a volunteer with the Bella Vista Historical Museum, located on Highway 71 next to the American Legion building. The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m., with covid restrictions in place. Admission is free.