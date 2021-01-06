Fifty years ago this month, an announcement was made that a new medical clinic was to be built in Bella Vista. The January 1971 issue of the monthly "Village Vista" published the following article. Opened in 1972, Concordia, first known as Elcare, was planned by Dr. Edward Cooper, the brother of John Cooper Sr., to provide local medical care. The complex became a medical clinic, an assisted living facility, a full-service nursing home, and independent living apartments and townhouses. An activity building that now houses a dining area, meeting rooms and offices was added. The aerial view from the 1970s shows this building and the apartment complexes. Photo courtesy of Bella Vista Historical Museum.

From the "Village Vista" of January 1971:

CONSTRUCTION TO START ON NEW MEDICAL CLINIC

Construction is scheduled to begin immediately on a Medical Clinic, the first phase of a multi-million dollar health care center at this northwest Arkansas vacation-retirement community. Building plans were announced today by Dr. E.W. Cooper, president of Elcare Inc.

The one-story clinic, designed to provide this community with the facilities and services for basic medical attention, is part of the Concordia Health Care Center planned by Elcare in cooperation with the John A. Cooper Company.

The Clinic will include six examination rooms, an emergency treatment room, an extensive radiology suite, two doctors' offices, a laboratory, and a separate pharmacy suite.

The entire complex will be located on a hill overlooking the Bella Vista golf course. Plans call for the clinic to be completed later this spring.

Dr. Cooper said the Clinic will become an integral part of the overall Concordia Center, including a 70-bed hospital with extended care facilities, a life-care complex of 144 luxury apartment units, and a large central activities building.

The Concordia Center was designed by Nelson, Laser, and Cheyne, architects, Fort Smith.