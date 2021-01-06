File Photo When the annual Easter Egg Hunt was cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the Recreation staff planned a drive through Easter with a special guest.

The POA started 2020 with an assessment increase. The election, which closed on Jan. 16 with a public meeting, was the first successful assessment election since 2001. It was also the second election within a few months. A similar plan failed by a tiny margin in November 2019.

The increase passed with a plan to lower or eliminate user fees at many POA amenities. Beginning on March 1, the monthly assessment for improved lots went up to $37, while unimproved lots remained $16 each month. There is no user fee for members with an activity card at the pools, the beach, fitness centers and the gun range. The activity card replaces the old photo ID and costs $30 each year.

In March, the first covid-19 restrictions were announced. Most POA meetings were moved online, although some were canceled, along with large events. The Golf Expo, an event where POA members can register for group play, was heldon March 10, but the Golf Fest, where manufacturers display their products, was reimagined into several fittings days later in the summer.

Golf courses were busy most of the summer, with tee times replacing shotgun starts and only one golfer allowed in each cart. Golfers were asked not to socialize after their rounds and limits were put on the number of people in each pro shop.

When the fitness centers closed on March 17, some classes were moved online with POA instructors teaching on the POA Facebook page. The Country Club conference room was used as a studio since cameras and microphones were already there.

In April, the nine holes at Berksdale were reopened with tee times assigned in waves. The unique tee time plan was designed to keep golfers safe as they used the same cart path going out and returning to the cart barn.

POA fitness center reopened in May and the outdoor pools opened on Memorial Day. There were restrictions in place in both areas that limited the number of users. POA restaurants were also opened with diners spread out.

On May 14, the board of directors voted to remove member Steve McKee "due to multiple violations of POA policy," a Facebook post said. Because the annual election was already underway, the vacant seat was not filled by a member vote. In July, the board appointed Mike Abb to fill the seat until the 2021 election.

On May 19, the results of the election were announced, with newcomers Sandy Fosdick and Jan Sims, along with incumbent David Brandenburg winning the three seats.

In June, the POA hosted the first professional golf tournament in the state in 2020. The APT returned to the Country Club and brought along the Women's All-Pro Tournament as well. Organizers didn't know the tournament would take place until just weeks before the event and scrambled to prepare for the twin tournaments which took place June 24 through June 27. The tournament raised $39,000 for five local charities.

One WAPT golfer, Ana Paula Valdez, was staying with a Bella Vista family when she saw a neighbor crash her golf cart into the water at Loch Lomond. She ran down to the lake and pulled the woman out, probably saving her life.

The POA board took up the controversial topic of guests using amenities in June. Part of the 2020 plan -- the promises made during the campaign for an assessment increase -- said that guests would no longer be admitted to certain amenities, but strict observance of the no guest policy would shut down community events like the Cancer Challenge and the Animal Shelter's Wiener Dog Races. The board amended POA policies to allow events open to non-members if the board or the corresponding Joint Advisory Committee approved them.

In August, the Golf Committee heard from Darryl Muldoon, director of golf operations, that the number of rounds played was over budget and over the previous year's numbers. Most of those rounds were played by members, he said. The driving range at Tanyard Creek was also busy, he said.

The board voted to turn the tennis courts at Branchwood into Pickleball courts in September and work started within a few weeks. The courts won't be complete until later in 2021. The tennis courts were still in use but needed a major renovation for safety.

A meeting was held in October for dog park users. The area of the park designated for small dogs was washed away during a flood in September 2019. When the side assigned to large dogs was reopened, a plan was put in place to share by assigning specific days for small dogs only. People weren't obeying the rules, Lakes and Fisheries Superintendent Rick Echols said. But the meeting didn't turn up any solutions and the schedule was resumed.

At the meeting, Echols announced that a new area for small dogs was planned and work would begin soon.

The land under the Lake Ann boat launch was purchased from Cooper Communities in November. It had been overlooked when several similar purchases were made in 2017. Another parcel was purchased close to the water tower on Trafalgar and Lancashire for possible future expansion.

At its December meeting, the board approved some additions to the trail system. One improvement included the POA accepting a donation of land -- some of which was sold last year. The land, a portion of the Ark-Mo parcel, will become common property if Cooper Communities approves the plan.

