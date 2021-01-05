Arkansas’ count of coronavirus cases rose by more than 4,100 on Tuesday as the number of people hospitalized in the state topped 1,300, setting a new record for the fourth day in a row.

The state’s death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 36, to 3,836.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that the state will deviate from the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by including people age 70 and older, rather than those age 75 and older, in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, which he hopes to start Feb. 1.

But the state will follow the CDC’s recommendation by also including “frontline essential workers,” such as teachers and grocery store workers, in the 1B group.

Hutchinson said he hopes to complete Phase 1B within two months, allowing the state to move to Phase 1C by April.

Those included in 1C will be people age 65-69, people age 16-64 with medical conditions putting them at a higher risk of developing complications from covid-19 and essential workers not included in Phase 1B.

According to a summary Hutchinson displayed at his weekly news conference on the pandemic, the workers in 1C include those in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing, public safety, finance, information technology, communications, energy, the media and public health.

Under Phase 1A of the state’s plan, those now eligible for shots include health care workers and residents and workers at long-term care facilities.

Hutchinson on Monday also added police and firefighters who are first responders to Phase 1A.

Tuesday’s spike in cases was the second-highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic and only the second one that has topped 4,000.

The largest increase was the 4,304 cases that were added to the state’s tallies on Friday.

At a record level since Saturday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 27, to 1,323.

For the second day in a row, the number of virus patients who were on ventilators also set a record as it rose by 12, to 224.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 238,888.

The number of cases that were considered active rose to a new high, 24,408, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

