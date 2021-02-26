Obituaries

Jo Lee Oxford

Jo Lee Oxford, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at a local skilled-care facility.

She was born July 11, 1939, in Neodesha, Kan., to Maxine Pyeatt and Joseph Rankin. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In 1956 she graduated from Pawhuska, Oklahoma High School. She received her bachelor of science degree from Oklahoma State University and earned her master's degree in counseling at Kansas State University.

Survivors are her husband, Dr. Robert Oxford, whom she married in 1963; two sons, Morey H. Oxford (Deborah) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Michael L. Oxford (Regina) of Lawrence, Kan.; one sister, Terri Elizabeth Murphy(William) of Tulsa, Okla.; and three grandchildren.

She will be inurned at National Cemetery located in Fayetteville.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Leon Thielman

Leon Thielman, 70, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Feb. 8, 2021, of covid-related issues.

He was a conductor on the CN Railway for 44 years. He was known for his great sense of humor and was also a very passionate fisherman.

He is survived by his wife0f 42 years, Jody; and one sister, Beverly Boggess, of Superior, Wis.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Any memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.