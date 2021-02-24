Pea Ridge Times
What is it revealed

by Terri OByrne | February 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Terri O’Byrne/Weekly Vista The reveal of last week’s pictured item is a rose and XXX was the first person to email the correct guess to the Weekly Vista. Look for another “What is it?” in next week’s edition — and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. XXXXXXX, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card!

Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista The reveal of last week's pictured item is a rose and Gayle McAuliffe was the first person to email the correct guess to the Weekly Vista. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Virginia Homen, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card!

