Trash trucks rolling again

Trash collection trucks roaming the streets of Bella Vista were a welcome sight this week.

After more than 10 days of trash pickup routes being forced to a temporary pause due to the large amounts of ice and snow the area received last week, things began to return to normal this week.

"Routes were suspended Feb. 10th due to the inclement weather, namely ice," said Jennifer Fagan, municipal manager of Republic Services, the company which serves Bella Vista. "Then the snow followed. Bella Vista's terrain plays a huge part in the decision."

Republic did place "roll-off" trash bins at the Metfield, Kingsdale and Highlands clubhouse for residents to use while pickup services were suspended.

"Those have worked very well, and many residents utilized them," Fagan said. "We hauled many of them and continued to replace them when they were full."

While some residents aired their frustrations at the lack of trash pickup on social media channels, many understood the need to halt services -- especially with the area's hilly streets.

"I didn't feel safe getting out to go to work and I didn't feel like the [Republic] drivers should've risked their lives either," Bella Vista resident Donna Jones said.

Resident Kaye Pedziwater agreed.

"We have a large receptacle for our trash, so we were fine," she said. "We also recycle much of what we use."

Fagan said the truck will pick up all trash this week, even excess bags that wouldn't fit in the bins and had to be placed on the ground.

"Residents may also bring their trash to our transfer station or utilize the roll-offs placed throughout town," she said.

Republic thanks the residents of Bella Vista for their cooperation through the suspension, Fagan said.

"We certainly appreciate their understanding and patience as our communities' and employees' safety is our number one priority," she said.