Squirrel and the corncob

February 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo courtesy of Xyta Lucas A squirrel sits on a platform eating corn that it takes off a corncob in the Lucas backyard on Thursday, Feb.18, after recent snowfall. It accidentally drops some of the kernels on the ground but there’s always another squirrel waiting on the ground to devour those!

