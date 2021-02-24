Sign in
Sledding on Lake Ann Dam by Keith Bryant | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Harper Phillips, 9, catches a small bit of air as she sleds down the Lake Ann dam with Beyor Bohannon, 9, a short distance behind.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Cade Phillips, 12, tubes down the Lake Ann dam last Friday morning.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bentley Daylong, 6, splays out as he rides a tube down the snow-slicked Lake Ann dam after last week's snowstorm.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Cade Phillips, 12, tubes down the Lake Ann dam last Friday morning.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bentley Daylong, 6, splays out as he rides a tube down the snow-slicked Lake Ann dam after last week's snowstorm.

