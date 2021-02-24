Rick Harvey Special to The Weekly Vista

Warmer temperatures the past handful of days probably had many area golfers itching to get out on one of the many area courses. The Bella Vista POA, however, appreciates a lot of patience and understanding.

"We have golfers that'll play when temperatures are in the 30s so, when we get these temperatures in the 50s, we know they're wanting to be out there," said Keith Ihms, POA director of golf maintenance. "We just ask for some patience as we try to protect our investment and protect our golfers as well."

A layer of ice followed by many inches of snow over the past week to 10 days blanketed the seven Bella Vista golf courses, forcing their closure. And while warmer temperatures began the melting process, some courses remained closed this week.

"We have to make sure the areas in the shade are free of ice and cart paths are clear," Ihms said. "We don't want to send employees and members out if there are icy spots. We monitor each day and open as quickly as we can.

"Courses like Highlands are down in a valley and have a lot of shade areas."

Courses at the Bella Vista Country Club, Brittany and Dogwood were set to reopen Tuesday, while Highlands, Scotsdale, Kingswood and Berksdale are expected to reopen by week's end.

"The courses drain well but we are always concerned about some of the areas that are north-facing or in shady areas," said Tom Judson, POA chief operating officer. "We had the ice before the snow and the ice can be just as bad, if not worse, than the snow."

The snow did actually help, Ihms said, by providing a layer of protection for the courses from the frigid temperatures.

"I think the snow was a blessing," Ihms said. "It may have been a hindrance at the time, but it's a blessing long-term.

"What's not good is when we get a pretty good melt and then it gets in the low teens overnight and what has melted turns into ice. That's not a friend to us."

Bermuda greens at Scotsdale and Brittany courses are tarped daily during cold temperatures, Ihms said.

"With the Bermuda, we have covered, and anything facing north or any tee boxes that are sand-based and not soil-based tend to get colder," he said. "Some were below freezing for seven or eight days. The snow helps some courses and insulates them from getting colder on really, really cold nights."

Ihms said last week's winter weather was the worst he's seen since he moved to the area in 2013. It's also been a good tool to learn if things need to be done differently in the future.

"This is really giving us an indication if what we are doing to prepare our courses is working, but we are also looking at things we can do differently in the spring," he said. "Possibly changing some of the products we use, or we may adjust the fertility to be sure we are not pushing the plant too soon.

"I'll be reaching out to some sod producers to see if we can reserve sod, anticipating using it for areas that don't make it. Unfortunately, the sod we use comes out of Oklahoma and many courses around are in the same boat we are in. It's going to be a premium getting in line for sod."