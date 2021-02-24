Sign in
Police Reports Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 15

11:37 a.m. Police received a complaint of people pulling a tube down the iced-over Arkansas Highway 340.

1:31 p.m. Police helped someone whose vehicle became stuck on Arkansas Highway 340.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

1:11 a.m. Police arrested Luis Torres Delgado, 35, in connection with driving on a suspended license, defective equipment, no insurance, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

7:48 a.m. A postal carrier was reportedly approached aggressively by a Bottisham Lane resident, who grabbed a package from his hand, yelled obscenities, knocked the scanner out of the carrier's hand, and made a fist at the carrier.

7:58 p.m. Police received a report of a bomb threat at the Forest Hills Blvd. power substation. Officers did not find anything unusual on-site.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

8:46 p.m. Firefighters put out a flue fire on Stoneykirk Lane.

Thursday, Feb. 18

10:57 p.m. Police helped someone who ran out of fuel on U.S. Highway 71.

Friday, Feb. 19

1:34 p.m. Firefighters put out a vehicle fire that was also threatening nearby structures on Tavistock Drive.

11:41 p.m. Police arrested Jacob Barnes, 40, in connection with two counts of false evidence of title or registration, failure to register and expired vehicle license during a traffic stop on Oldham Road.

Saturday, Feb. 20

1:27 a.m. Police arrested Caroline Gibbs, 18, in connection with open container and minor in possession of alcohol during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

4:16 p.m. Police received a complaint that someone broke a car window and stole a purse and cell phone from inside the vehicle at Blowing Springs.

Sunday, Feb. 21

12:28 p.m. Police received a complaint regarding a stolen purse by the Veterans Wall of Honor.

