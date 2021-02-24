Sign in
Polar temps and snow create winter blues Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Snow covers several bushes in the Kingswood Golf Course's parking lot last week. Several inches of snow that fell Tuesday night remained on Wednesday, due to the cold temperatures.

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista The Kingswood Golf Course's golf cart shed sports a row of large icicles after snow and freezing temperatures swept through the area.

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista The back of Papa Mike's restaurant shows some snow pile-up as the winter weather closed facilities and businesses across the village and the northwest Arkansas area last week.

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista The view from the Kingswood Golf Course looks like a winter wonderland last week.

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista The sun, setting slowly, highlights this winter scene near the Bella Vista Dog Park, by Loch Lomond dam. Despite snowy conditions and cold temperatures, several doggie prints were evident at the park as owners likely tried to help their furry friends get some exercise and fight the winter doldrums.

