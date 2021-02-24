A letter supporting Papa Mike's, the restaurant located in the Kingsdale Golf Complex building, was read at the POA Board Work Session on Thursday, but no action was taken. Soon after, a press release was posted on Facebook with the news that Papa Mike's lease had been extended to the end of 2022.

The POA leased the restaurant space in all their clubhouses and at the Loch Lomond marina for several years. Although a series of entrepreneurs leased each space, only Mike Hudgins, the owner of Papa Mike's, was successful. He has been in the space for 16 years.

More recently, the POA took over the space in the Country Club building and the marina building and opened full service restaurants. The former restaurant space in the Metfield complex was turned into a fitness room and a snack bar was opened in the golf shop. At the Highlands, a pub replaced the former restaurant.

After the news that Papa Mike's might lose his lease at Kingsdale was circulated on social media, many supporters wrote to the board about the issue. Board Chair David Brandenburg said board members had read all the letters, but only one was read into the record at the work session. The letter was sent by John and Beth Tracy.

Since work sessions usually don't include board votes, issues are discussed and the vote is taken at the regular meeting which is Thursday, Feb. 25.

One vote will be taken on a budget change. Judson explained to the board that, although the purchase of two used vehicles for the parks department was included in the 2021 budget, it's been difficult to find the right vehicles. Since there was a small surplus in 2020, Judson asked the board to approve the purchase of two new trucks. The difference is about $12,000.

The board also discussed a piece of property near Cooper Elementary School. The property was once a tennis court and was used by the school in the past but has been empty in recent years. There are deed restrictions on the property that will limit its use.

Judson proposed licensing the property to the 12th Street LLC to use as a parking lot for the trail system. There would be no cost to the POA. The LLC would pay to improve the property.

The board will also vote on a policy outlining when a member can request the use of common property to solve a septic problem.