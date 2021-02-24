POA frozen pipes cause bursts

Mother Nature's wrath on the area impacted a couple of POA facilities, forcing them to temporarily close last week.

According to POA chief operating officer Tom Judson, frozen pipes burst at both Metfield Clubhouse and the Get-A-Grip facility at Tanyard Creek, leading to the temporary closure of each.

"We had a fire suppression pipe burst at Metfield and had a couple of inches of water in the main foyer," Judson said. "The crew has been working hard to get it cleaned up and we plan to file an insurance claim."

Judson said the pipe burst caused damages to the ceiling, drywall and flooring at Metfield, including the pro shop.

Another pipe burst at the Get-A-Grip facility, causing it to also close last week.

"It didn't appear to cause any damage to any of the equipment," Judson said.

Judson said when freezing temperatures happen, POA crews go around to each facility to check for frozen pipes.

"At Riordan Hall, we had a drip that we were able to catch soon enough, and it didn't cause any damage," he said. "We go through and inspect the buildings during these times. We have a lot of older buildings so it's important we do that.

"In some cases, we don't find the leak until after the thawing starts. It's kind of a one-two punch. We might get an initial pipe burst and one or two days later after it thaws, we might get additional leaks."