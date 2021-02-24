Pea Ridge Times
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pet of the Week

by Keith Bryant | February 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Willy Wonka is a two-year-old chocolate brown Siamese mix. Shelter staff said he's a very loving and talkative cat. He's litterbox trained and will be neutered and up-to-date on shots when he is adopted. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Photo submitted Willy Wonka is a two-year-old chocolate brown Siamese mix. Shelter staff said he's a very loving and talkative cat. He's litterbox trained and will be neutered and up-to-date on shots when he is adopted. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Photo submitted Willy Wonka is a two-year-old chocolate brown Siamese mix. Shelter staff said he's a very loving and talkative cat. He's litterbox trained and will be neutered and up-to-date on shots when he is adopted. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Photo submitted Willy Wonka is a two-year-old chocolate brown Siamese mix. Shelter staff said he's a very loving and talkative cat. He's litterbox trained and will be neutered and up-to-date on shots when he is adopted. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

AG: Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges
by The Associated Press
Ties with Saudis at stake as U.S. releases findings on killing
by The Associated Press
Dates set for Razorbacks' spring practice
House panel rejects health care objections measure
by The Associated Press
Walmart launches vaccine drive to reach residents in vulnerable communities
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT