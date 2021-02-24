Pea Ridge Times
Museum adds early 1900s clothesline poles

February 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas A Work Detail Team from the Benton County Jail unearths the first old clothesline pole from the former Robbins/Gore homestead last month.

Recent additions to the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum are two old clothesline poles now standing out behind the Settler's Cabin. A work detail team from the Benton County Jail was able to unearth the first one from the homestead of the Robbins-Gore house that stood near the north end of the present-day Lake Ann dam and place it at the museum.

The house was built in 1905, but the age of the pole is unknown. All that remains today of the house site is the rock wall that fronted the yard, now visible along the bike path leading west from the dam. The Bella Vista Historical Society appreciates the cooperation of the Gore family and Cooper Communities, and all the help from the work detail teams with this project.

The second pole was donated to the museum by Sara Parnell, the former owner of the Artist Retreat Center. It was moved from her farm to the museum by volunteers Dale Phillips and Brian Mobley, and another work detail team placed it in the ground. The poles are lined up with each other so that their purpose is apparent but, for safety reasons, a clothesline will not be stretched between them.

Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas Another Work Detail Team places the second old clothesline pole on the museum grounds on a cold day in early February.
