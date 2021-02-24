Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers

Bella Vista Community Television (BVCTV) is a non-profit, all-volunteer Community Access station. Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-Verse Channel 99. All locally-produced shows can also be viewed on YouTube at Bella Vista Community TV.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers. Many of the most needed tasks are simply business-related activities, requiring no broadcast experience. Positions that need your valuable skills include writers, camera operators, show hosts, public relations, marketing and more. While actual broadcast experience would be nice, it's not required. Training is available in as many aspects of broadcasting as you wish. The only thing necessary is enthusiasm to make a quality product, working with motivated volunteers who are residents of Bella Vista and the surrounding area. Call 479-268-8325 for more information.

Blood Donation Opportunities

Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. In Arkansas, 563 donations have gone uncollected as 20 blood drives were canceled in Northeast and Northwest Arkansas.

Upcoming Feb. 22-March 15 in Bella Vista:

2/25/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

The remaining fish fries will be Friday afternoons, March 5 and March 26, with tickets sold until the Tuesday before -- March 2 and March 23, respectively. Anyone who would like a ticket can call the church office at 479-855-9069 Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or before mass 4:50 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

The fish fry will be takeout-only for non-parishioners because of covid-19 concerns. The ticket cost is $12.50 per person.

Property Owners Association

The 2021 Bella Vista POA Board candidates in ballot order are Daniel T. Berghamer, Mike Abb, JB Portillo, Jan Hagan, Jacklyn Gain. There will be a Meet the Candidate Night via Zoom at 6 p.m. March 16. The election period is April 13 through May 18.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks are required and visitors will be asked to practice social distancing while in the museum and, if visiting with a group, to stay together. These plans are subject to change, based on the latest covid-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health. The museum is located at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion building. Telephone: 479-855-2335. Website: www.bellavistamuseum.org.

Surrounding Area

Walton Arts Center is launching In The Atrium, part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. This live house concert experience features local artists performing weekly in Walker Atrium.

"These performances will showcase a wide array of local artists, cultures, styles and art forms," said Scott Galbraith, vice president of programming and executive producer. "Our hope is to simultaneously provide artists with work, our community a fun and safe art experience and to showcase the wealth of performing arts and artists in our region."

In The Atrium is free to attend, but reservations are encouraged. Socially distanced tables for parties of up to six can be reserved by calling 479-433-5600 or visiting waltonartscenter.org.

The artist line up for this weekend:

Friday, Feb. 26 Jazz pianist Brant Jester with special guest David Dove, bass

Sunday, Feb. 28 La Tempesta, a piano recital by Mickel Jason Gordan featuring works by Beethoven, Clara Schumann and Chopin

There will a minimum of two and a maximum of four In The Atrium performances each weekend from now through the spring. Reservations for In The Atrium shows will be available as performances are announced. Check waltonartscenter.org or follow on social media for the most recent list of upcoming performances.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Sunday performances will feature classical music. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Reserved tables will be held until five minutes before curtain time, then released for walk-up patrons. Patrons should enter through the Dickson Street doors.

Artists will perform for 75-90 minutes with no intermission. Beer, wine, soft drinks and packaged snacks will be available for cashless purchase prior to and during the performance.

State-approved health and safety protocols will be in place including social distancing and cashless concessions. Patrons are required to wear a mask to enter the venue and any time they move around the space. Once at their table masks can be removed.

Ghost Light Programming is presented by Procter & Gamble and provided in part by supporters of the Ghost Light Recovery Fund. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.

Walton Arts Center has added a performance of NWA Ballet Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream, which was originally a one-night engagement as part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Performances are now at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13.

Ticket prices range from $15-$25 plus applicable fees. Ticket sales bagan Friday, Feb. 5. Purchase tickets at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.

Inspired by William Shakespeare's fairy tale play, and featuring the mesmerizing music of Felix Mendelssohn's score by the same name, A Midsummer Night's Dream will entice audiences into an ethereal world of love, mischief and magic. The familiar story of intertwined lovers, fairies and mortals depicted through a playful portrait of dance, highlights the classical vision of NWA Ballet Theatre's Executive Artistic Director, David Justin.

Founded in 2011 by Margie and Mariah Bordovsky, and the late Peggie Wallis, NWA Ballet Theatre's dance company is made up of highly trained, diverse artists who share a collective passion for dance. The region's only year-round, professional dance company pioneers original works and reimagines familiar classics to enhance the audience experience and enrich the cultural landscape.

Producing and commissioning dance that is classically-based, contemporary and collaborative, the mission of NWA Ballet Theatre is to inspire a lasting love and appreciation for the art of ballet by combining artistic excellence in dance with innovative choreography, which results in exhilarating performances that accent the dignity and grace of the dancers.

The performances will be in Baum Walker Hall with a minimum of four empty seats between parties, and every other row will remain empty. These empty rows, with select seats removed, will also serve as walkways to seats located in the center of the theater, reducing contact between patrons.

Ozark Folk Center State Park plans April 16th opening -- After experiencing a delayed opening in 2020, the Ozark Folk Center State Park announced it will open during the Arkansas Folk Festival on April 16 and 17 within current Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

The state park's 20 shops in the craft village, gift shop, and gardens will open during the festival and remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday-Saturday through the fall. Visiting guests can expect to find skilled artisans at work making, selling and demonstrating handmade crafts in the village and a tapestry of flowers, native plants and herbs for cooking and healing in the Heritage Herb Garden.

The Skillet Restaurant will also open the week of the Arkansas Folk Festival and resume serving southern-style entrees and desserts. The Cabins at Dry Creek serve guests year-round.

Daren Dortin, music director at the Ozark Folk Center, reported the park will not host its annual music workshops but anticipates hosting live music at its outdoor stage when the Craft Village opens in mid-April. He added that staff is laying plans to re-open the state park's indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater, for two new music events later this year.

To learn more information about upcoming events, register for craft classes, or book a cabin for your next retreat, visit OzarkFolkCenter.com. To learn more about Arkansas State Parks other 51 parks to visit in the Natural State, visit ArkansasStateParks.com.

The mission of Ozark Folk Center State Park is to perpetuate, present and promote the Ozark way of life in an educational and enjoyable manner.