Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Lake Ann waterfall flows under an icy veil and over a thick pillar of ice, surrounded by snow after last week's snowstorm.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Lake Ann waterfall flows under an icy veil and over a thick pillar of ice, surrounded by snow after last week's snowstorm.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Lake Ann waterfall flows under an icy veil and over a thick pillar of ice, surrounded by snow after last week's snowstorm.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Lake Ann waterfall flows under an icy veil and over a thick pillar of ice, surrounded by snow after last week's snowstorm.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]