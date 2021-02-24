Have you ever struggled to hear a conversation between more than two people, feel as if people are mumbling, or get annoyed with people because you can't understand them? The intensive listening effort one has to make with untreated hearing loss can be extremely stressful.

Often, people with untreated hearing loss feel angry, frustrated, anxious, isolated, and depressed. A 2014 study, in fact, showed that hearing loss is associated with an increased risk of depression in adults of all ages, but is most pronounced in 18 to 69 year olds.

The good news is that for the vast majority of people with hearing loss, hearing aids can help. When people with hearing loss use hearing aids, their mental health often rallies and depressive symptoms are often reduced. Many people regain emotional stability; have an easier time joining in groups and even report improvements in their relationships at home and at work.

That's not news to Dr. Molly Dillon, a clinical audiologist at Blue Wave Hearing.

"Helping patients reconnect with family and friends is the most rewarding part of my job. It is very satisfying to see the immediate impact better hearing can make," she says. "The best part of my day is the moment when my patient hears clearly again, for the first time in years. The smile on their face lights up the whole room."

