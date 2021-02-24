In spite of growing up in Los Angles and living in Long Beach, Calif., for 15 years, moving to Bella Vista wasn't a difficult transition for Gary Griffin. He misses the beach and a few restaurants, but he can find almost anything he wants within a short drive here.

His parents moved to Bella Vista after learning about it from his wife's parents, so there had been plenty of visits to the area. He knew that northwest Arkansas was growing and there are plenty of restaurants and even theaters in the region. Meanwhile, Long Beach was getting crowded.

"It wasn't all that hard," he said.

After a career in sales, Griffins is looking ahead to winding down and enjoying life for a time.

"We're both outdoors people," he said.

They enjoy walking the trails and taking grandchildren to the pools. Griffin is planning to use the gun range as soon as it gets a little warmer.

He and his wife Judy have three sons, three "fabulous" daughters-in-law, and six grandchildren. They live close enough for weekend visits.

As retirement nears, Griffin is happy to have the time to give back to the community. For now, he's giving back via the POA's recreation committee.

"We talk to members and take what we understand that the membership wants," he said.

Those conversations become recommendations for the POA board. Not all the recommendations are accepted, but many are, and watching them happen is rewarding. One example of a recreation committee project is the new pickleball courts going in at Branchwood. More courts were needed and members wanted some on the west side since Metfield already had courts.

The committee also makes recommendations on events that may be open to the public. Each event is considered separately, and one criterion is if they conflict with members' use of an amenity.

There are no perks for committee members, Griffin said. It's strictly a volunteer job, but the appreciation of the board and the staff helps make it worthwhile.

Members, Griffin said, are becoming more involved in the POA. More people are watching the meetings and going to the events and that's a good thing.

Griffin isn't sure what his next volunteer position may be but he knows he wants to continue to be involved.

"The leadership of our board is becoming more diverse, but also more knowledgeable," he said.

He appreciates the efforts of the general manager to run the POA as a business and keep things affordable.

"Trying to make this a better place to live in and see the results, that's enough for me," he said.