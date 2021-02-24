Crossing the lake

TERRI O'BYRNE/THE WEEKLY VISTA Saturday morning animal prints were found to have crossed Lake Windsor during the night. Who wants to take the long way around when one is able to cross atop a layer of ice and snow? The prints made it all the way to the other side of the lake.

TERRI O'BYRNE/THE WEEKLY VISTA Saturday morning animal prints were found to have crossed Lake Windsor during the night. Who wants to take the long way around when one is able to cross atop a layer of ice and snow? The prints made it all the way to the other side of the lake.

TERRI O'BYRNE/THE WEEKLY VISTA Saturday morning animal prints were found to have crossed Lake Windsor during the night. Who wants to take the long way around when one is able to cross atop a layer of ice and snow? The prints made it all the way to the other side of the lake.

Terri OByrne