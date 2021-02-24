BV Ladies 9-Hole Golf League accepting new members

Photo submitted Neither covid-19 nor rain stopped the Bella Vista Ladies 9-Hole Golf League from having its final round last fall. Although the group could not have its usual brunch, members decided to play golf and collect money for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. They did and $1,000 was collected that day for the shelter. The golf group is looking forward to its 2021 season and accepting new memberships. The season runs from April into October. Play is on Mondays at different courses in Bella Vista. For more information visit www.bv9wga.com or call Jane Long at 479-268-3985.

