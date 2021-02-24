Pea Ridge Times
BV Ladies 9-Hole Golf League accepting new members

February 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Covid-19 nor rain stopped the Bella Vista Ladies 9-Hole Golf League from having their final round last fall. Although they could not have their usual brunch, they decided to play golf and collect money for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. They did and $1,000 was collected that day for the Shelter. We are looking forward to our 2021 season and accepting new memberships. Our season runs from April into October. Play is on Mondays at different courses in Bella Vista. For more information visit our web page at www.bv9wga.com or call Jane Long at 479-268-3985.

