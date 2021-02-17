Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Richard Rooney, left, gets a followup injection for the COVID-19 vaccine from Fire Department Capt. Leon Lieutard as part of a followup clinic the department hosted last week to provide second injections to people who received their first in January. Battalion Chief Ronnie Crupper said the department vaccinated 805 people. Rooney said he was glad to be vaccinated. "I really appreciate you guys doing this," he said.

Keith Bryant

