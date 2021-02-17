Submitted graphic The renovated miniature golf course at Riordan Hall will feature many characters from the Wizard of Oz movie.

Bella Vista POA members will get a chance to "putt" down the yellow brick road this spring.

The miniature golf course at Riordan Hall is currently being renovated and will reopen with a Wizard of Oz theme for members and guests of the POA.

"We are excited for the full renovation of the mini-golf course at Riordan Hall," said Jessica Anson with the POA. "This will be a major improvement over the antiquated courses we've had for years. There will be a Wizard of Oz theme with characters from the movie and a few surprises as well.

"Once completed, this mini-golf course will be centrally located to serve all of our members and provide fun for all ages."

Anson said the POA hopes to have the new course open by spring and it will be free for members.

The POA has had mini-golf courses at Riordan and at Metfield Clubhouse in the past. However, due to budget limitations, the POA only got approval to renovate one, and Riordan was chosen due to its location.

"The courses at Metfield and Riordan were run down, and both needed significant work," Anson said. "The Metfield course has been removed and we will seed that area."

Anson said members volunteered to help with the renovations at the Metfield location, but the high-cost projection led to the decision to eliminate it.

"Repairs and mini-golf features are very expensive," she said.