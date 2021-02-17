Sign in
Frigid temps and snow flurries engulf Bella Vista by Terri OByrne | February 17, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Bird food is readily available for birds of all variety, through ice, sleet, snow and temperatures oh so low.

Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Friday morning brings light snow, laying a light white blanket.

Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Seems this little bluebird has been hitting the suet frequently as he observes the snowy weather Friday above the prize he found.

Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Bella Vistans wake to a cover of snow Friday morning and 18-degree temperatures. The country club golf course lies in silence under a snowy sky and the clubhouse watchful eye.

Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista It's a snow day! Jax and Bella enjoy Friday, Feb. 12.

Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Icicles line the roadway of Highway 71 through Bella Vista. With temperatures below 32 degrees for the week, they are likely to remain for a while.

Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Bright colors stand out amidst the light cover of snow Friday morning. Temperatures only in the teens and a sky of gray sent flurries from above all day.

By Terri OByrne

Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Friday morning brings a light snow early morning laying a light white blanket.
Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Seems this little bluebird has been hitting the suet frequently as he observes the snowy weather Friday above the prize he found.
Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Bella Vistans wake to a cover of snow Friday morning and 18 degree temperatures. The country club golf course lies in silence under a snowy sky and the club house watchful eye.
Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista It's a snow day! Jax and Bella enjoy Friday, Feb. 12.
Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Icicles line the roadway of highway 71 through Bella Vista. With temperatures below 32 degrees for the next week they are likely to remain for a while.
Terri O'Byrne/Weekly Vista Bright colors stand out amidst the light cover of snow last Friday morning. Temperatures only in the teens and a sky of gray sent flurries from above all day.

