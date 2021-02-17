The city street department was getting ready for this week's snowstorm last week.

Mayor Peter Christie said that he believes the city is ready to get through this week's nasty weather.

"We have lots of sand and salt on hand," he said."We're up and ready to go."

Operations are benefitting from a recently-erected sand and salt storage facility off Trafalgar Road, reducing the number of trips needed back to the main facility off Forest Hills Blvd., he explained.

This will be further improved when the new Fire Station 3 is finished and the city can use the existing station land off Glasgow Road to set up a storage facility in the Highlands, he added.

Further, he said, the sand and salt spread during last week's ice storm should leave some residual coverage that may make this week's weather easier.

"The base is ready for the snow," Christie said.

Street department workers are prepared to put in 12-hour shifts and sleeping quarters have been set up at the department, he added.

"They've been putting in a lot of hours," he said.