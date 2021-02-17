Sign in
BV Civil War Roundtable history books for sale February 17, 2021 at 5:21 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is hosting a history book sale at the Bella Vista Historical Museum each weekend through Feb. 21, on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The books were donated to the Round Table by the American Legion as the Legion has shut down their library in preparation for moving to another location. All proceeds from the book sales will go to the Round Table. For information, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

