Photo submitted Concordia resident Helen Thomas received a COVID-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination event at the facility. Concordia senior consultant Cindee Johnson said the facility vaccinated 184 individuals, including 157 residents ant 27 employees during the Hawaiian-themed Jan. 29 event.

Photo submitted Concordia resident Helen Thomas received a covid-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination event at the facility. Concordia's senior consultant, Cindee Johnson, said the facility vaccinated 184 individuals, including 157 residents and 27 employees, during the Hawaiian-themed Jan. 29 event.

Photo submitted Concordia resident Helen Thomas received a covid-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination event at the facility. Concordia's senior consultant, Cindee Johnson, said the facility vaccinated 184 individuals, including 157 residents and 27 employees, during the Hawaiian-themed Jan. 29 event.

Photo submitted Concordia resident Helen Thomas received a covid-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination event at the facility. Concordia's senior consultant, Cindee Johnson, said the facility vaccinated 184 individuals, including 157 residents and 27 employees, during the Hawaiian-themed Jan. 29 event.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]