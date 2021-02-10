Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Three fish fry events by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:23 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Knights of Columbus fish fries will be hosted at the St Bernard's Catholic Church Friday, Feb. 19, March 5 and March 26. Tickets need to be purchased by the Tuesday before each fish fry and cost $12.50 per person. To order tickets, call the church office Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at (479)855-9069.

The Knights of Columbus is putting on a trio of fish fries at St Bernard's Catholic Church in February and March.

The fish fries will be Friday afternoons, including Feb. 19, March 5 and March 26, with tickets sold until the Tuesday before -- Feb 16, March 2 and March 23, respectively.

Anyone who would like a ticket can call the church office at 479-855-9069 Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or before mass 4:50 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

The fish fry will be takeout-only for non-parishioners because of covid-19 concerns.

Tickets cost $12.50 per person.

Aubrey Plauche with the Knights said this is a fundraiser for the organization and, aside from some money to cover expenses, most of what the Knights make will go to charity.

"We don't keep anything; it's all donated," he said.

Plauche said he appreciates the roughly 55-60 volunteers that will make these events work.

There's a lot to be done, including making each dish, washing and breading and frying fish and packaging orders, he explained.

"That takes a crew there," he said. "It's a pretty big operation really."

photo
File photo Chuck Fiebig mans the fryer for last year's first fish fry at St. Bernard’s Church. The Knights of Columbus put on the fish fries during Lent each year.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT