Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista

The Knights of Columbus is putting on a trio of fish fries at St Bernard's Catholic Church in February and March.

The fish fries will be Friday afternoons, including Feb. 19, March 5 and March 26, with tickets sold until the Tuesday before -- Feb 16, March 2 and March 23, respectively.

Anyone who would like a ticket can call the church office at 479-855-9069 Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or before mass 4:50 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

The fish fry will be takeout-only for non-parishioners because of covid-19 concerns.

Tickets cost $12.50 per person.

Aubrey Plauche with the Knights said this is a fundraiser for the organization and, aside from some money to cover expenses, most of what the Knights make will go to charity.

"We don't keep anything; it's all donated," he said.

Plauche said he appreciates the roughly 55-60 volunteers that will make these events work.

There's a lot to be done, including making each dish, washing and breading and frying fish and packaging orders, he explained.

"That takes a crew there," he said. "It's a pretty big operation really."