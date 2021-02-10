Submitted photo Residents of Souls Harbor in Rogers enjoy a recent meal prepared by Bella Vista residents who formed the group "Potluck for Souls Harbor" nearly a year ago.

Super Tuesday comes every month for a group of men participating in a program aimed at transforming their lives. And it's all because of a group of Bella Vista residents who love to cook and make a difference in the community.

As a way to give back on her birthday each year, Bella Vista resident Marci Downing would sign up and prepare a meal for residents at Souls Harbor NWA in Rogers, a traditional community for men in recovery.

"I wanted to use my birthday each year as a way to share some of the blessings that I have with other people," Downing said.

So, each year she would go to the website used by Souls Harbor for people to sign up and bring food (takemeameal.com) and reserve her birthday date. When covid-19 and 2020 rolled around, Downing saw more and more open dates on the reservation calendar.

"When I did my first meal for them in 2019, there were so many people making meals each month," she said. "And right now, for February, there is one meal someone has signed up for and that's from our group.

"When 2020 came around, I decided I wanted to start to provide a meal on a monthly basis but the cost of that could add up."

That's when Downing shared her idea to various Bella Vista public Facebook groups.

"And the immediate interest in helping from the community was fabulous," she said.

Six people volunteered to make dishes for Souls Harbor on the third Tuesday in March 2020. As many as 24 have contributed in the months since and the group now has its own Facebook page, "Potluck to Feed Souls Harbor."

"I was really relieved that first month last March when people signed up to help," Downing said. "I thought I was going to have to provide a Mexican feast for 20 by myself. I thought I might have to make enchiladas for a week."

Each month those wanting to participate sign up online and say what dish they want to bring based on a rotating list of meal themes. In January, the group did a taco night-themed dinner. On February 16, the dinner is called "chef's choice" and will feature a variety of food and desserts.

"We prepare enough to serve 20 men, and because they live at the facility, leftovers are always nice," Downing said.

Once the meals are prepared, Downing will meet and pick up the dishes at three locations around Bella Vista before delivering them to Souls Harbor.

"Because of covid, we just deliver the food and drop it off," she said. "They call it their super Tuesday because they know it will be delivered the third Tuesday of each month and look forward to it so much.

"Last month, I went back to pick up a crock-pot after we did the taco night, and someone there told me one of the residents said it was the best meal he's had since he's been living there."

Souls Harbor was originally founded in 1989 as a homeless shelter for men in need of housing and food. In 2015, the organization became a refuge for long-term support and is now a transitional community that provides shelter and care for men in recovery.

According to the organization's website, the group provides men a safe place to live, clothing, educational opportunities, and case management. Residents are responsible for a shared housing expense of $50 per week, half of which is returned to them upon completed graduation from the program.

The decision to help residents at Souls Harbor was an easy one, Downing said.

"I have had good friends and people who I've loved who have struggled with substance abuse and addiction and I think it's important for them to know there is love and support in the community for them, especially when they are really working hard for recovery," Downing said. "When you are sober, there have to be a lot of difficult hills to climb when working toward the mountain and I want these men to know there are people who care and support them.

"Because of covid, we haven't been able to sit down and have a meal with these men, but I really look forward to it."

So does Nick Jones, who has been executive director of Souls Harbor since late last year.

"For groups like Marci's to want to come in and break bread with the guys, it's just so amazing," Jones said. "To have people from out in the community come in and see what addiction looks like and to put a face with it and humanize it, it's just great. We just definitely look forward to when they can come to share a meal.

"I know the men here definitely enjoy these meals and, from my point of view, it's just phenomenal to have such a great community support; and we, without groups like Marci's that want to help out, we wouldn't be as successful."

Bella Vista resident Geri Ehrlich has also been cooking monthly dishes for the group for nearly a year.

"I am always looking for ways to help," Ehrlich said. "My primary motivation is to give back what the Lord has given to us. I am very much in favor of what [Souls Harbor] does there and I'm delighted to be able to help."