When the Linebarger Brothers opened the Sunset Hotel on top of Sunset Mountain in 1929, the street that went up from the highway (then called Highway 100, now Highway 71) was built. It survived until 1975 when the current Sunset Drive was built a bit further north to make it easier to angle up the hill to the hotel instead of having to make a sharp right turn at the base of the hill.

An article in the monthly Village Vista of July 1975 headlined 'Work Begun on U.S. 71 4-Lane' stated, "Tri-City Construction Company of Kansas City, Mo., has begun initial culvert and bridgework for the four laning of Highway 71 through Bella Vista Village ... Tri-City has begun work in the area near the Hill n' Dale turnoff. The contractor will proceed south ... and go to the south end of the project south of Keck's Colonial House. ... When the utilities work is complete, Tri-City will begin widening the road at the south end of the project. ... The new road will make use of the existing roadbed in most of the project. ... Going around the curve at the bluffs north of Town Center, the new road will extend to the edge of the number 12 tee. This tee will be relocated. There will also be a new entrance road to Village Hall, 600 feet north of the existing entrance."

Unfortunately, the side of the Sunset Drive roadbed constructed in 1975 gave way when dirt began to be moved to construct the new medical complex on the corner of Sunset Drive and Highway 71 a few years ago. Construction of the new roadbed is now complete and Sunset Drive was re-opened in late January.