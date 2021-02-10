Submitted graphic The Bella Vista POA app "My Bella Vista" has become a popular download for smart phones and tables since its debut in December.

A project that started as an idea in late 2019 has quickly become a popular resource to help Bella Vista residents navigate the POA and all it has to offer.

The POA's "My Bella Vista" app for smartphones and tablets debuted in December and is getting positive reviews. As of last week, the app had been downloaded on Android and Apple devices nearly 2,500 times, including 1,054 times in the past month.

"We have had a great response and, every time we advertise it, we see the spike in downloads goes up," said Kim Carlson, POA director of marketing and communications. "People say that Bella Vista has an older demographic and they're not into their smartphones, but we really don't find that. We find them very involved."

The app has many features that have already become popular with residents, said POA chief operating officer Tom Judson, who first came up with the idea of an app while attending a community association conference in Houston in late 2019.

"This app shows all of our amenities and can route members to all of them," Judson said. "We are so big and so spread out and over the years, I have spoken to numerous property owners who really have no idea what is going on on the other side of the community. They may live on the east side and don't ever come on the west side and may have never heard of Branchwood, for example.

"So, this app is a way to get people informed and educated on what all we have to offer and helps get them routed there. For instance, we have so many different trailheads and some are tucked into the different nooks and crannies of our community that are not the easiest to find. This app gives people a GPS route straight there."

Other features of the informational app include a calendar of events section, a listing of available fitness classes, a place to see current weather conditions and a news section.

Judson said he saw an example of a similar app while at the conference in Houston and knew immediately he wanted to do something similar in Bella Vista.

"I knew that we needed to be cutting edge in providing these additional services to our members," Judson said. "But there was a concern early on that we were going to launch the app and it was going to be a belly-flop and people weren't going to like it. But it's been everything we wanted it to be and more. We did a limited launch early on and got feedback on things we missed and needed to be improved."

After a few tweaks, the app became public, completing a process that was many months in the making.

"A former employee who helped revamp our website, along with her husband who is an app developer, put together a proposal," Carlson said. "That was great because they were familiar with the POA."

The first version of the app is just the beginning, Judson said, adding he has great visions of where it could be headed in the future. Those ideas include activity cards and guest passes being part of the app.

"We definitely want to take it to the next level in the future," he said. "We have activity cards that you have to carry around and we have guest passes that guests have to carry around. Ultimately, I'd like it where you pull up your "My Bella Vista" app if you're going to the pool, scan it and go to the pool. Everyone carries their phone with them everywhere, but it's not as easy to get people to carry their activity card or guest pass.

"We are still working with our IT department on how we could move to something like that. So that might be version two or three of the app before we get there. We want to crawl, walk and then run."

Until then, residents seem impressed with the vast information they have available at their fingertips wherever they are, Carlson said.

"We have heard from so many people who have said how extremely handy the app has been for them," she said. "I just moved here five years ago and trying to find all of our facilities when you're new is tough, especially with the way Bella Vista roads are.

"People are just thrilled with the maps to the amenities, the trail maps. It's a big help."

Making members' lives easier is the ultimate goal, Judson said.

"It's all about how we can take our service to the next level," he said.