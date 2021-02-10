Within hours of having to shut down its fitness centers due to covid-19 last March, Bella Vista POA staff quickly developed a plan to offer free online exercise classes for its members.

"We thought we would get 50 people or so to go online and view the classes," said Tom Judson, POA chief operating officer.

Judson's prediction was conservative -- very conservative.

"Within a one-week period, we were getting up to 1,200 people viewing those classes on a daily basis," Judson said. "It was crazy."

It also gave Judson an early glimpse of how things with the POA might go when the uncertainly of the pandemic became reality and the weeks of guidelines and restrictions turned into months.

Judson, who is in his fifth year overseeing the POA, credits many factors that have led to ongoing success by the organization during the past year, while also admitting struggles at times.

"First, I'm proud of my team," he said. "In March and April, the government was putting out notices and we were having to react in one or two days and completely reshape our operation. We track another community that is similar to ours and they were making adjustments one and two weeks later and we were making those same adjustments in days."

The POA's food and beverage program has seen a roller-coaster ride of results during covid while recreational activities haven't skipped a beat, for the most part, Judson said.

"Covid has clearly affected some programs harder than others," he said. "For example, in food and beverage we struggled a bit early on, came back to 100 percent of revenue, and then the holidays came, and the infection levels went up and then came back down.

"It's just impressive in itself how our teams kept fighting, something else would happen and they'd get knocked down and they kept fighting to make things happen."

The POA 2020 plan and fee schedule lowered the golf fees. And despite covid, the golf program saw an 18 percent participation increase.

"So how much of the increase in golf being played is covid and how much is it the new fee schedule? I don't know," Judson said. "We have had twice as much of an increase in golf than the numbers nationally, but it's impossible to know the exact factors."

Judson said the POA has seen a 40 percent increase in the sale of activity cards.

"If it wasn't for covid and the restrictions that are in place, maybe some of our fitness centers would be overused right now," he said. "That's another one that's hard to tell. The demand is high."

And steps that were completed just before the pandemic hit last year have helped make processes more seamless -- especially with social distancing such a current factor.

"Our IT department was working for several years on automating our annual registration, our boat registration, golf registration, and so on," Judson said. "And it was only a couple of months prior to covid that they finished automating the last few elements of what needed to be done.

"The doors at member services have been closed since March and the process is still working. So many people are now able to sign up and do everything automatically online and it makes it so much easier. We want everything to be the best and the easiest for our membership, so kudos to the IT department for getting everything done at the right time."

Doing things correctly at the right time has helped give POA members and guests an escape from the stress of the pandemic and has fueled the staff's momentum to post-covid days, Judson said.

"By in large, we have given our property owners something to do," he said. "We are all covid tired and weary and being able to go out and play golf and feel safe is important. People are going on the trails more and more and we are seeing an increase in trail usage because of this.

"At the end of the day, we want our members, guests, and our employees to feel comfortable and safe. From restaurants to gyms and trails, we are all working together to make the best of the situation."