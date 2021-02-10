Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will not have a service this Sunday, and you are invited to Zoom the service of the Unitarian Universalists of Fayetteville at 11 a.m., Feb. 7. For information and Zoom link, visit uufayetteville.org.

For information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org, www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR, or Meet-Up www.meetup.com/Unitarian-Universalists-of-Benton-Co.

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or on YouTube under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship services are at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School for children and adults is at 9:45 a.m. The worship service can be seen at www.bvlutheran.com. Please wear facemasks entering and leaving the building; social distancing is practiced. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Ash Wednesday, which is the beginning of Lent, is on Feb. 17, and there will be a worship service at 6 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon and operates as a drive-through. Masks should be worn. Also don't forget to collect the "Best Choice" bar codes, as the pantry can redeem them for items needed in the pantry.

Village Bible Church

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating has been arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Bella Vista Community Church

Worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. (traditional) and at 11 a.m. (contemporary). Social distancing guidelines are followed.

Due to covid-19, there will not be Lenten soup suppers this year. However, you can follow along at bvcc.net for special Lenten devotionals on Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 17.

Visit bvcc.net for more info about services, video sermons, and daily devotionals to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 855-1126, email [email protected], or visit the website www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Worship services are live-streamed on Sundays at 10 a.m. on the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista website, Facebook page, and YouTube, with no congregation present until further notice. Zoom Sunday School classes will continue as scheduled. Meetings and activities will be held by Zoom only for now. Please continue to mail your pledges to the church. Questions? Contact the church office at 479-855-2390.