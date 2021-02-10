Courtesy Bella Vista Historical Museum The Rago house took three years to build and was finished by 1897. Wilson Brown is pictured on the far left. His wife Ava and her mother, Mary Robinson, are the two women on the right, standing with some of the Brown children.

This is a reprint of two Past Perspective articles, now combined, that were printed in the Weekly Vista on Oct. 17, 2012, and Nov. 21, 2012.

June Easley of Pea Ridge was just five years old when her grandfather, Wilson Brown, died, but she still remembers him and his big house named "Rago" which he built in what is now the Metfield area of Bella Vista.

Wilson Brown was born in 1865 near Ontario, Canada, and moved to Kansas as a child. He met Ava Robinson, a native of Benton County, Arkansas, in school in the Garnett/Greeley area of eastern Kansas where they both received teaching certificates. Following their marriage, he became a traveling salesman, selling cooking and heating stoves. In 1893, they moved to Arkansas and homesteaded 160 acres several miles east of what later became the Lake Bella Vista summer resort. Wilson's brother Harmon came down from Kansas to help build a log cabin for the family. Wilson's wife had grown up in what was viewed as a modern home with wool rugs on the floor, so when they moved here, her parents gave her a wool rug for her new home. With a dirt floor in the cabin and no door, the wool rug instead became the door covering.

It took Brown three years to build the "big house," which he named Rago (after a small town he liked in south-central Kansas). The house, built facing what is now Ettington Drive on the hill above Euston Road, had living quarters on the south half of the first floor, with a small store and an area for mail on the north half, bedrooms on the second floor, and the attic with sleeping space as the third floor. At the very top of the house, he put a cupola. With eight children, a large house was necessary. At times, the family also provided room and board for school teachers at the nearby Summit School, and Mrs. Brown's mother lived with them for several years prior to her death. Brown sold a variety of merchandise in the store, from groceries to shoes, including the Buster Brown brand, and named one of his sons Buster after the shoe.

Brown applied for and was appointed postmaster on September 20, 1897, serving an area population of 97. The post office was discontinued in 1906 when rural mail services were centralized in Bentonville, but Brown continued to operate his store for a number of years.

Rago became a popular community gathering place in the early 1900s. Wilson Brown sold goods at his store and made deliveries of produce, milk and eggs by truck to the nearby Lake Bella Vista resort and as far away as Oklahoma.

He gradually increased his acreage to between 1300 and 1400 acres, not all contiguous, mortgaging it with the St. Louis Federal Land Bank (which was created by the Federal Farm Loan Act of 1916 to provide long-term mortgage credit to individual farmers and their families). It was a total family operation ... Mrs. Brown and the children worked long hours alongside him. They had a large vineyard and bottled their own wine. From their large orchards of pear, peach and apple trees, they produced fruit and apple butter in glass jars, and they had an evaporator building where they dried apples. They bottled catsup in glass jars, produced tinned cans of tomatoes under the "Oh Yes" brand, and sold honey from the many beehives. In later years, Brown also operated a sawmill. A spring on the property provided water. Behind the house was a small silica mine, where the white powder-like sand was extracted for polishing tableware and jewelry.

Brown had only fourteen years left on his mortgage when the St. Louis bank foreclosed on his property in the summer of 1938 after ill health had forced him to quit working. His children were married and starting families of their own by then, and none had money to spare at that time to help out their father. One of his daughters had previously bought the nearby Myers place and he moved there but died a few months later.

The newspaper announcement of Brown's death of March 12, 1939, read in part, "A pioneer grower of grapes and other fruits in this region, he also was a manufacturer of native wines and was active in the early horticultural development in Arkansas." In addition to being a postmaster, businessman, and horticulturalist, he was appointed surveyor and was elected for three succeeding terms but was unable to take office after the last election because of his illness. Brown's work as a surveyor included helping the Linebarger brothers lay out Old Bella Vista. He had also run unsuccessfully for the state senate in 1914.

Eventually, C.A. Linebarger, expanding his interests beyond the Lake Bella Vista resort, bought the Rago property. He later sold it to Arthur and Veneta Townsend, who in turn sold it to Cooper Communities.

The end of Rago began when vandals took a bulldozer from the nearby Metfield Recreation Center, under construction at the time, on April 4, 1975, and partially pushed down the porches. The house had stood vacant for several years and interest had been expressed in turning it and the surrounding five acres into a historical park, but instead it was destroyed on May 31, 1976, in a fire set by an arsonist. Wilson Brown and his wife Ava, who outlived him by six years, were buried in Dug Hill Cemetery, located up behind the little church on Highway 71 just south of Bella Vista's Town Center.

Xyta Lucas is a volunteer with the Bella Vista Historical Museum