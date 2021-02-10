JB Portillo retired in Bella Vista in 2013, but that doesn't mean she's taking it easy every day.

Since then she's been involved with Bella Vista Community Television, Benton County Master Gardeners, the Arkansas Master Naturalists, Bella Vista Business Association and city government.

She's previously run for city council and currently sits on the planning commission, a seat she's occupied for two years.

Portillo said she also runs a small business that's largely focused on rehoming vintage furniture and goods.

"I am a very high energy person," she said, describing herself as a workaholic. "I just hit the ground running and started doing all the things I didn't get to do when I was working 12 hours a day for 30 years."

She worked with a contractor providing support to Department of Defense operations, which took her all over the world, she said, adding she's been to every continent except Australia and Antarctica.

After seeing so much of the world, she said she believes most people have more in common than they may realize -- language is usually the biggest difference.

"All in all, we're all the same. We all want a good life," she said.

Before retiring properly, Portillo was visiting the city for a few years. She was introduced to Bella Vista by her brother, who built her a home here that became a weekend getaway from 2005 until her official retirement in 2013.

"This is an absolutely beautiful piece of the United States," she said.

The first thing she did after retiring was become a gardener, she said, noting she's served as president of the Benton County Master Gardeners for two years.

Portillo said she grew up on a farm with seven younger brothers and didn't appreciate the agrarian lifestyle at the time, but after retirement, she came back around to it.

"I guess Bella Vista represents to me what I left at home -- the woods, the streams and nature," she said. "I think you eventually end up coming back to your roots."

The city's access to nature, particularly through its trails, is a favorite amenity, she said.

While there will most likely be some travel, Portillo said she's happy to be here and she plans to spend most of the rest of her days here in Bella Vista.

"This is an absolutely beautiful piece of the United States."