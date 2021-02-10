Sign in
Planning commission recommends rezone approval by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:27 a.m.

The Bella Vista Planning Commission gave a rezone request for the former American Legion building its blessing.

The request will go before the city council for ultimate approval or denial.

This request, to change the 1.16-acre property at the intersection of Kingsland Road and U.S. Highway 71 from R-1 residential to C-2 light commercial, was requested by the American Legion Post 341.

Brad Kennell, the post commander, previously stated that this rezone is necessary to sell the land.

Associate planner Taylor Robertson said the property has a preexisting commercial use and that staff did not see any issues with the application.

"They have met all requirements," she said.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of this rezoning application.

Additionally, the commission approved a property line adjustment on Skyline Drive.

