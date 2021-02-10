Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LETTER: Living in a communist country Today at 5:24 a.m.

I just read the letter from Jim Parsons but do disagree on a few points. Right now, at this writing, we do live in a communist country, ruled by fiat (executive orders). Our nation's capital is currently patrolled and guarded by armed National Guard and the seat of the government is ruled by a single party, the democrat party. I am NOT being political per se, but this is not the political party both Jim and I grew up with. The current speaker of the house seems to have great respect for a former bartender while the democrat leader of the senate very clearly stated he would change America.

I am a decorated Vietnam Veteran (not era type) and was right in the middle of the TET offensive. I cannot, even after so many years, stand close to the Wall. Now living in a communist country has me wondering and thinking of all the white crosses in Arlington National Cemetery, all of which served, and some were killed, to protect what was once a free country. I do believe that Mr. Parsons would fully agree with the following: If either of us was cohabitating with a Chicom agent, we would be having discussions with the NSA, CIA, FBI and who knows who else and would probably have a very brief Article 32 and also a pre-determined outcome of a court-martial.

Carl Heffner

Bella Vista

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT