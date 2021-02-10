Saturday Bocce Ball
Winners Jan. 30 were: Red Team (2-0) -- Art Hamilton, Marj Shafer, Bill Armstrong and Marie Ryan. Blue Team -- Bill Dieleman, Merry Yarno, Mike McConnell and Joyce Hansen.
Tuesday Cornhole
Winners Feb. 2 were: Game one -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Bill Armstrong; Game two -- first, Liz Reider; second, Bill Dieleman.
