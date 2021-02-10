Bella Vista's Berksdale Golf Course was recently selected as a "Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary" through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses.

Wendy Barnes, the Bella Vista POA assistant golf course superintendent, completed the effort to obtain sanctuary designation for Berksdale, which is now one of more than 900 courses in the world to hold the title of Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.

"Berksdale Golf Course has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program," Audubon International CEO Christine Kane said in a news release. "They are to be commended for their efforts to provide a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property. To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that they are maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas."

The categories evaluated were: environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, outreach and education, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation, and water quality management.

Berksdale's accomplishments include:

• Extensive native acreage on the property.

• Reducing irrigated areas to conserve water.

• Establishing buffers around water bodies.

• Providing excellent wildlife habitat.

• Conducting water quality testing.

"Audubon International gave a framework for building on our vision of the course as an integral part of the local ecology," Barnes said in the release. "The guidance they provided allowed Berksdale to focus on priority projects, such as increasing buffer zones around waterways. Audubon International's resources aided in identifying additional practices easily integrated into our maintenance routine, like leaving brush piles undisturbed for wildlife cover. The challenge of achieving certification has been exceptionally educational and rewarding."

The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, endorsed by the United States Golf Association, provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance wildlife habitat and protect natural resources. Golf courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Canada, Central America, Europe, New Zealand and Southeast Asia have achieved certification in the program.

Audubon International is a nonprofit organization based in Troy, NY. In addition to golf courses, Audubon International also provides programs for businesses, schools, communities, and new developments with the purpose of delivering high-quality environmental education and facilitating the sustainable management of natural resources.