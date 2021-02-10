Bella Vista saw 110 new covid-19 cases for the week ending Feb. 1, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,680.

This is the second week in a row Bella Vista has seen fewer new cases than the previous week based on data reported by the Arkansas Center for Health improvement, a Little Rock-based health policy center that has been reporting case numbers by city in Arkansas since August 2020.

The center also reports a 304-case increase in Bentonville, bringing the city's total to 4,330, and a 537-case increase in Rogers, bringing its total to 9,522 confirmed cases.

For Benton County as a whole, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 19,802 total confirmed cases, with 264 deaths and 18,635 recoveries as of Feb. 7.

In nearby Washington County, the department reports 21,820 total cases with 228 deaths and 20,937 recoveries.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reports 2,395 total confirmed cases as of Feb. 6, two new that day. The department also reported three patients were hospitalized at the time and the county had seen 30 deaths, while 1,280 patients had been vaccinated.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 26,761,047 total cases, with 460,582 deaths as of Feb 7.

City buildings were closed to help curb the spread of covid-19 in November 2020 and reopened Monday, Feb. 1.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in July 2020 remains in effect to help curb the spread of covid-19.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.