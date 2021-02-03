In America, every four years in January, an individual takes the oath of the office of vice-president followed by another person taking the oath of the office of the president of the United States. The president then delivers the inaugural address. The traditional address is intended to identify our national needs and the president's plans to address those needs. It has also been an opportunity for the president to inspire us to join in the effort of providing for all Americans' security, justice and peace. It is an appeal to what Abraham Lincoln called in his first inaugural address that President Biden quoted, "our better angels."

I would hope that everyone would want to read the address. It can be Googled. I believe it is important to know what was said and what was not.

In this column, I am going to address only one aspect of the president's call to action amplified by our Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman's poem, "The Hill We Climb."

President Biden is a man with an active faith. His address included biblical references (Psalm 30:5) and the spiritual charge of community unity by loving all our neighbors as we love ourselves. He called us to be united as a nation. The how to do this has been discussed in many different forums with a general agreement that this will be very difficult to accomplish in our present legacy of acrimony.

I beg to differ because I participated, as did many of you, in the first "baby steps" in this sacred responsibility and maybe we released our "better angels." I have no factual proof of the level of participation in this act of unity, but I do believe it is true.

In the address, the president said, "And in my first act as president, I would like to ask you to join me in a moment of silent prayer to remember all those we lost this past year to the pandemic ... for those left behind, and for our country."

As he bowed his head and was silent so were Americans across our land. We were united in prayer and I believe that god heard us and blessed our "baby steps towards unity." The president ended our silence with "Amen," which means, "so be it."

Our Youth Poet Laureate followed the address with the poem, "The Hill We Climb." I recommend a careful reading of this poem. She too used biblical references, Micah 4:4 and "The Light of God." Are we brave enough to look for it and be it?

She wrote:

If we're to live up to our own time,

then victory won't lie in the blade,

but in the bridges we've made.

That is the promise to glade, the hill

we climb, if only we dare.

It's because being an American is more

than a pride we inherit.

We were unprepared for the covid-19 virus attack and the attack on our national capitol and our democracy. I suggest we must follow the lead of our president and call ourselves to a silent moment of prayer every day as we rely on our better angels and those God unites with us -- those Americans that want to courageously be together in the light.

• • •

Ken Parks is the former rector of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista. He can be reached by email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.