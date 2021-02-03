Our country is full of different religions and ways to worship (or not to worship). In addition to the mainline denominations, there are thousands of other groups that claim they are legitimate religions and therefore entitled to both religious protection and non-profit status. All of these normally have someone, male or female, who is the leader. Indeed, more often than not, the leader of these groups is the person who has called the group together in the first place and controls it with dictatorial authority. Sometimes the group has little resemblance to what most people would call a religion.

An example of one of these religious groups is QAnon, "which is a disproven and discredited far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a secret cabal of Satan-worshiping, cannibalistic pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against former President Trump, who has been fighting the cabal (Source: Wikipedia)." The guy shown with the animal headgear during the recent attempted insurrection event in Washington, D.C., is a self-imposed Shaman for the group. Most religious people tend to think of a religious organization as one that somehow relates to God, but California boasts of at least one group that is openly atheistic and Satanic.

At the present time, there is no good way to either identify these different fringe religions or to limit their influence. It is a problem. There are huge numbers of people who routinely join these groups for one reason or another, usually because they are espousing some of the things they already believe; and the fact that they deviate from accepted morality and utilize someone as a dictator does not dissuade them. After all, the best-run governments in the world are run by dictators. Dictators do not have to worry about elections, committee meetings, or discussions among subordinates; they do what they want to do and anyone who objects is minimized.

Although not usually described as a religious group, terrorist groups like Al-Qaida tend to follow the same process in recruiting members. Normal people struggle to understand just why anyone would want to join one of these groups, but people do. The terrorist group normally has a goal -- such as to attack the United States -- and has the means to make people think it can happen if they work hard enough. If people believe in something strongly enough, they will participate regardless of the cost in lives and fortunes.

Add to this religious quandary the fact that only around two-thirds of the people living in the United States today consider themselves religious. It's a little like God's rebuke against Israel in the biblical book of Isaiah, who is considered by many as the premier prophet of the Old Testament. In the opening chapter, it says, "Hear, O heavens, and give ear, O earth! For the Lord has spoken: I have nourished and brought up children, and they have rebelled against me; the ox knows its owner and the donkey its master's crib; but Israel does not know. ..."

Current statistics are not readily available but, certainly, the coronavirus has done its part in eroding away the vitality of God-worship. Like restaurants, many churches have ceased to exist, and those that are still alive are experiencing worship as never before. Some churches have ignored the danger of covid-19 and have paid the horrible price of members becoming ill and, in some instances, dying. Others have spread out over their parking lots listening and worshiping in cars. Still others have recognized that the "real" church is not a building, but people worshiping God, and have utilized the media to get their messages out. Some of these with adequate resources and personnel have done an excellent job doing this, but far too many have attempted and failed due to their church's limitations. Too many people today stay at home and get their religion via television.

When I traveled Europe a number of years ago, I noticed the great cathedrals and churches along the way, beautiful and awe-inspiriting edifices dedicated to God which had no one worshipping in them. Every town appeared to have one but few people attended them. Their pastors wrote elegant sermons, published them, and sent them to their parishioners.

Unfortunately, the forces of a hostile religious movement, coupled with a horrible virus have eroded away the framework of God-fearing people worshiping God together in the beauty of His sanctuary in the United States, as well. If for no other reason, the people of God should work hard to get vaccinated against covid-19 in order to worship together again as was their practice.

• • •

Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.