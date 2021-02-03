Candidates for the POA Board of Directors were revealed at last week's board meeting. The election will fill four seats and ballots go out in April with the results announced at the annual membership meeting in May.

Three terms end each year and this year none of those incumbents -- Mary Sinkus, Jerold "Jerry" Hover, and David Whelchel -- are running for a new term. Mike Abb who was appointed to an unexpired term in 2020 is running. Appointed board members only serve until the next election, so that seat will also be filled for remaining year of the term.

According to a change in the bylaws that received final approval at the same meeting, the candidate who comes in fourth will fill the one-year term.

Although 17 people picked up candidate packets, only five candidates were named, according to Tom Throne of the election committee. Sinkus returned a completed packet, but then withdrew from the election. Joy Sawyer completed a packet but turned it in after the deadline. Steve McKee, who was removed from the board in May 2020, turned in a packet, but a change in the governing documents was passed recently that excludes any member who was removed from the board for three years.

Throne also announced the order that the names will appear on the ballot. In order, the candidates are Daniel Berghamer, Mike Abb, JB Portillo, Jan Hagan and Jackie Gains. One owner of every lot with current assessment payments can vote for four candidates.

There will be a "Meet the Candidates" event, but it will be held online, Throne said. Each candidate is asked to provide biographical material and a short video to be posted on the POA website.

Board chairman David Brandenburg opened the meeting by reading a "State of the POA" statement.

"2020 proved to be a very challenging, yet successful year for the POA," he said. The year began with the first assessment increase since 2001. The fee schedule was also rewritten with many usage fees dropped.

During most of 2020, the pandemic affected all activities, Brandenburg said, and the POA staff was able to implement creative solutions in order to continue services.

The year-end financial report reflected the success, although the numbers are preliminary. In spite of higher than expected operating expenses, the POA completed the year better than budget by 1.4 million, according to Controller Stacy Higgins. The POA was also able to repay more than budgeted to the water department for the loan that helped pay to put out the Trafalgar Road fire in 2019.

Financial reports can be found on the POA website, bellavistapoa.com/governance/financials, Higgins reminded the board.

The board gave permission for a member to run a line across common property to a septic field on a neighboring lot. The property owner owns two lots with common property in between, board chairman David Brandenburg explained.